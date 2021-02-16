Ameren Corporation (AEE): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AEE Stock Is Going Next

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is -6.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.74 and a high of $87.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEE stock was last observed hovering at around $72.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.86% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 6.05% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.28, the stock is -0.22% and -2.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -4.67% off its SMA200. AEE registered -14.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.55.

The stock witnessed a -2.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.04%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) has around 9323 employees, a market worth around $17.94B and $5.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.42 and Fwd P/E is 19.41. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.75% and -16.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameren Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $1.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Top Institutional Holders

818 institutions hold shares in Ameren Corporation (AEE), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 76.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.10M, and float is at 246.05M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 76.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.16 million shares valued at $2.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.80% of the AEE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 26.82 million shares valued at $2.12 billion to account for 10.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.91 million shares representing 7.65% and valued at over $1.48 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 12.79 million with a market value of $1.01 billion.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Ameren Corporation (AEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARK RICHARD J, the company’s Chmn & President of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that MARK RICHARD J sold 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $78.00 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Ameren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that LYONS MARTIN J (Chmn & President of Subsidiary) sold a total of 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $78.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the AEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Lindgren Mark C (SVP & Chief HR Officer of Sub) disposed off 3,650 shares at an average price of $73.85 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 38,142 shares of Ameren Corporation (AEE).

Ameren Corporation (AEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -11.86% down over the past 12 months. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is -10.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.