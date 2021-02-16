Analysts suggest Baozun Inc. (BZUN) could spike 85.37% in a year

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is 57.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.19 and a high of $57.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BZUN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $292.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.37% off the consensus price target high of $369.27 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 74.32% higher than the price target low of $210.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.04, the stock is 27.36% and 41.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 45.33% off its SMA200. BZUN registered 63.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.33.

The stock witnessed a 49.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.30%, and is 12.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has around 5979 employees, a market worth around $9.06B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.80 and Fwd P/E is 33.30. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.53% and -5.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baozun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $525.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.10% in year-over-year returns.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Top Institutional Holders

303 institutions hold shares in Baozun Inc. (BZUN), with institutional investors hold 61.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.03M, and float is at 41.11M with Short Float at 18.03%. Institutions hold 61.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 6.54 million shares valued at $212.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.27% of the BZUN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. with 4.08 million shares valued at $132.47 million to account for 7.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 3.53 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $121.2 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $79.9 million.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CDK Global Inc. (CDK) that is trading -1.35% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.68.