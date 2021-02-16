Analysts suggest Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) could spike -44.62% in a year

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) is 13.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $24.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IEA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -44.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -44.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.80, the stock is -9.14% and 7.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 130.92% off its SMA200. IEA registered 491.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 370.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.72.

The stock witnessed a -13.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.31%, and is -5.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) has around 2650 employees, a market worth around $433.15M and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.55 and Fwd P/E is 48.21. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1053.37% and -22.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $385M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.00% in year-over-year returns.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), with 2.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.73% while institutional investors hold 36.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.97M, and float is at 20.55M with Short Float at 15.12%. Institutions hold 32.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ardsley Advisory Partners with over 1.07 million shares valued at $6.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.66% of the IEA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 0.88 million shares valued at $5.21 million to account for 3.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.88 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $14.5 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $12.28 million.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ares Management Corp, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ares Management Corp bought 56,606 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $1000.00 per share for a total of $56.61 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71226.0 shares.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Director) bought a total of 56,606 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $1000.00 per share for $56.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71226.0 shares of the IEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Director) disposed off 56,606 shares at an average price of $1165.51 for $65.98 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA).