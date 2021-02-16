Analysts suggest Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) could spike 19.46% in a year

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is 4.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.11 and a high of $61.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $51.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.46% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.33% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.35, the stock is 4.40% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 29.56% off its SMA200. LNC registered -14.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.96.

The stock witnessed a 1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.79%, and is 2.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 11357 employees, a market worth around $10.01B and $17.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.17 and Fwd P/E is 4.87. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.94% and -15.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.6 with sales reaching $4.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

788 institutions hold shares in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), with 11.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.84% while institutional investors hold 84.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.25M, and float is at 181.98M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 79.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.4 million shares valued at $639.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.55% of the LNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.06 million shares valued at $757.77 million to account for 7.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.19 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $287.91 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 7.35 million with a market value of $369.56 million.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fuller Wilford H., the company’s President – LFGD. SEC filings show that Fuller Wilford H. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $52.77 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Solon Kenneth S. (EVP & Chief Information Ofc.) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $53.37 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46024.0 shares of the LNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Roday Leon E (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 5,640 shares at an average price of $54.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 10.32% up over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -12.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.79% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.01.