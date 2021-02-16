Analysts suggest NCR Corporation (NCR) could spike 30.14% in a year

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is -7.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $39.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCR stock was last observed hovering at around $34.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.14% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 12.68% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $34.93, the stock is 0.33% and 0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 46.22% off its SMA200. NCR registered 5.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.62.

The stock witnessed a -0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.93%, and is -5.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

NCR Corporation (NCR) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $4.48B and $6.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.77. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.09% and -11.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

NCR Corporation (NCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NCR Corporation (NCR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NCR Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 956.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Top Institutional Holders

436 institutions hold shares in NCR Corporation (NCR), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.38% while institutional investors hold 94.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.50M, and float is at 126.88M with Short Float at 6.50%. Institutions hold 93.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.78 million shares valued at $260.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.14% of the NCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.44 million shares valued at $392.1 million to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 6.44 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $241.85 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 5.2 million with a market value of $115.2 million.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at NCR Corporation (NCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Button Adrian, the company’s EVP, Product and Service Ops. SEC filings show that Button Adrian sold 20,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $35.85 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 718.0 shares.

NCR Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Button Adrian (SVP, Hardware Product Ops) sold a total of 6,003 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $18.51 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 718.0 shares of the NCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Button Adrian (SVP, Hardware Product Ops) disposed off 9,515 shares at an average price of $18.49 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 11,654 shares of NCR Corporation (NCR).

NCR Corporation (NCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is trading 104.76% up over the past 12 months. USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) is 15.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.02.