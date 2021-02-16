Analysts suggest StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) could spike 84.58% in a year

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is 9.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.72 and a high of $90.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $90.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $477.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.58% off the consensus price target high of $597.38 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 66.94% higher than the price target low of $278.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.14, the stock is 15.30% and 15.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 67.69% off its SMA200. STNE registered 119.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.06.

The stock witnessed a 15.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.59%, and is 7.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 5938 employees, a market worth around $27.90B and $577.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 176.51 and Fwd P/E is 86.35. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 419.98% and 1.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $203.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.40% in year-over-year returns.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

381 institutions hold shares in StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), with 59.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.28% while institutional investors hold 100.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 292.83M, and float is at 182.38M with Short Float at 3.69%. Institutions hold 81.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 34.25 million shares valued at $1.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.17% of the STNE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 28.22 million shares valued at $1.49 billion to account for 15.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 14.17 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $749.28 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 9.71 million with a market value of $814.55 million.