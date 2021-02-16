ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) – The 21.28% Upside Potential Remains

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) is 8.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.55 and a high of $66.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANIP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.02% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -4.97% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.49, the stock is 0.89% and 3.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50734.0 and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 4.05% off its SMA200. ANIP registered -51.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.66.

The stock witnessed a -1.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.69%, and is 2.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) has around 338 employees, a market worth around $386.38M and $199.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.25. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.72% and -52.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $54.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP), with 568.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.74% while institutional investors hold 83.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.99M, and float is at 9.54M with Short Float at 5.61%. Institutions hold 79.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.59 million shares valued at $46.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.87% of the ANIP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.57 million shares valued at $16.02 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.44 million shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $12.49 million, while Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC holds 2.70% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $9.66 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Walsh Patrick D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Walsh Patrick D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $25.96 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35096.0 shares.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Walsh Patrick D (CHAIRMAN, INTERIM PRES. & CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $30.78 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30096.0 shares of the ANIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, HAUGHEY THOMAS (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $45.05 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 11,291 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP).

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) that is trading 134.48% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -0.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.68.