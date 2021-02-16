Aon Plc (AON) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,136 institutions hold shares in Aon Plc (AON), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 109.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 232.60M, and float is at 225.53M with Short Float at 10.45%. Institutions hold 108.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 20.76 million shares valued at $4.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.08% of the AON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.07 million shares valued at $3.73 billion to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.31 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $3.66 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 10.02 million with a market value of $2.07 billion.

Aon Plc (NYSE: AON) is 7.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $143.93 and a high of $238.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AON stock was last observed hovering at around $229.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target of $239.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.08% off the consensus price target high of $275.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -16.35% lower than the price target low of $196.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $228.04, the stock is 7.31% and 8.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 13.74% off its SMA200. AON registered -2.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $210.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $204.05.

The stock witnessed a 10.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.22%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Aon Plc (AON) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $52.24B and $11.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.02 and Fwd P/E is 18.69. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.44% and -4.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Aon Plc (AON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aon Plc (AON) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aon Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.03 with sales reaching $3.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Aon Plc (AON) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Aon Plc (AON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andersen Eric, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Andersen Eric sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $197.46 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96467.0 shares.

Aon Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that BRUNO JOHN G (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $186.46 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69685.0 shares of the AON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, KNIGHT LESTER B (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $186.55 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Aon Plc (AON).