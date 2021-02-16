Are we looking at the next big move in Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG)?

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BWFG) is 7.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.07 and a high of $29.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWFG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.92% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 15.92% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.02, the stock is 4.90% and 7.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 26.87% off its SMA200. BWFG registered -27.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.27.

The stock witnessed a 8.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.92%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $161.01M and $79.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.31 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.15% and -28.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $16.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.13% while institutional investors hold 67.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.72M, and float is at 6.02M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 51.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Seidman, Lawrence B. with over 0.7 million shares valued at $13.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.87% of the BWFG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Endicott Management Company with 0.64 million shares valued at $8.99 million to account for 8.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.42 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $8.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $4.64 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waitz Laura, the company’s EVP & Chief of Staff. SEC filings show that Waitz Laura sold 2,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $20.52 per share for a total of $48509.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Waitz Laura (EVP & Chief of Staff) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $20.73 per share for $6219.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2364.0 shares of the BWFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, SEIDMAN LAWRENCE B (Director) acquired 1,100 shares at an average price of $21.21 for $23331.0. The insider now directly holds 1,665 shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG).

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 17.66% up over the past 12 months. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) is -6.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.41.