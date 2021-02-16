Are we looking at the next big move in Cerus Corporation (CERS)?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is 9.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.71 and a high of $8.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CERS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.55, the stock is 4.00% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 15.28% off its SMA200. CERS registered 56.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.71.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.18%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) has around 254 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $107.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.60% and -14.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.50%).

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $32.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in Cerus Corporation (CERS), with 3.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 80.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.57M, and float is at 163.66M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 78.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 30.0 million shares valued at $187.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.95% of the CERS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 13.71 million shares valued at $85.84 million to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.38 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $85.66 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 6.64% of the shares totaling 11.1 million with a market value of $76.83 million.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Menard Chrystal, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Menard Chrystal sold 8,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $65000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48585.0 shares.

Cerus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Jayaraman Vivek K (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 56,105 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $8.00 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Menard Chrystal (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 211,327 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $1.69 million. The insider now directly holds 48,585 shares of Cerus Corporation (CERS).

Cerus Corporation (CERS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teligent Inc. (TLGT) that is trading -78.18% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.03% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.23.