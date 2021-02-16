Are we looking at the next big move in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN)?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) is 2.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $19.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUSN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.00, the stock is -0.60% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 55134.0 and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -7.64% off its SMA200. FUSN registered a loss of -9.50% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.64.

The stock witnessed a -0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.25%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.18% and -36.84% from its 52-week high.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $1.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.90% this year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN), with 3.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.03% while institutional investors hold 83.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.68M, and float is at 31.87M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 76.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. with over 3.67 million shares valued at $43.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.80% of the FUSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC with 3.5 million shares valued at $42.1 million to account for 8.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 3.22 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $38.76 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.50% of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $36.77 million.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC sold 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $12.32 per share for a total of $46816.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,569 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $12.39 per share for $56610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the FUSN stock.