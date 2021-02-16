Are we looking at the next big move in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII)?

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is 112.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBII stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.29% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -103.85% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is 40.66% and 75.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 114.31% off its SMA200. MBII registered 112.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 99.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2552.

The stock witnessed a 107.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.61%, and is 12.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.33% over the week and 11.10% over the month.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) has around 113 employees, a market worth around $443.80M and $37.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 334.36% and -8.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.10%).

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $9.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.20% in year-over-year returns.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 80.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.23M, and float is at 70.93M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 79.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with over 25.1 million shares valued at $30.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.98% of the MBII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ardsley Advisory Partners with 14.3 million shares valued at $17.45 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.54 million shares representing 2.11% and valued at over $4.31 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.83% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $3.84 million.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 110.53% up over the past 12 months. Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) is 47.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.