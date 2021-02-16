Are we looking at the next big move in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is -3.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $5.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.93% off the consensus price target high of $5.21 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.03% lower than the price target low of $3.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.38, the stock is 3.07% and 0.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 19.02% off its SMA200. UGP registered -22.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3461 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8836.

The stock witnessed a -0.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.38%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has around 16024 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $15.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 128.82 and Fwd P/E is 16.91. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.34% and -25.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $4.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), with institutional investors hold 3.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 749.68M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 3.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 7.09 million shares valued at $32.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.24% of the UGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.15 million shares valued at $23.33 million to account for 11.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 3.57 million shares representing 7.67% and valued at over $12.21 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.50% of the shares totaling 2.56 million with a market value of $8.75 million.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -27.89% down over the past 12 months. Braskem S.A. (BAK) is -20.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 80.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.76.