Athenex Inc. (ATNX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

193 institutions hold shares in Athenex Inc. (ATNX), with 18.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.52% while institutional investors hold 73.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.71M, and float is at 61.59M with Short Float at 10.84%. Institutions hold 58.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 13.53 million shares valued at $163.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.50% of the ATNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.12 million shares valued at $67.69 million to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 3.98 million shares representing 4.26% and valued at over $48.13 million, while Kingdon Capital Management LLC holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $46.72 million.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) is 18.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.63 and a high of $15.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATNX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.39% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 40.23% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.15, the stock is 0.45% and 6.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 8.93% off its SMA200. ATNX registered -11.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.22.

The stock witnessed a 23.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.14%, and is -6.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has around 574 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $156.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.57% and -14.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.90%).

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athenex Inc. (ATNX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athenex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $20.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.70% in year-over-year returns.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Athenex Inc. (ATNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM, the company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $13.31 per share for a total of $13310.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.15 million shares.

Athenex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM (CEO and Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $11.95 per share for $11950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.15 million shares of the ATNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM (CEO and Chairman of the Board) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.70 for $58500.0. The insider now directly holds 3,150,959 shares of Athenex Inc. (ATNX).

Athenex Inc. (ATNX): Who are the competitors?

