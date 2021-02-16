BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) is 16.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.73 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCBP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.74% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -7.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.86, the stock is 6.42% and 11.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64953.0 and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 33.82% off its SMA200. BCBP registered -2.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.82.

The stock witnessed a 6.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.18%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $217.85M and $113.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.28 and Fwd P/E is 10.60. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.36% and -2.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.80%).

BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BCB Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $24.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year.

BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP), with 2.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.21% while institutional investors hold 41.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.07M, and float is at 14.80M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 35.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price, Michael F. with over 1.02 million shares valued at $8.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.97% of the BCBP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.86 million shares valued at $9.51 million to account for 5.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.77 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $6.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $5.7 million.

BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BALLANCE ROBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BALLANCE ROBERT bought 1,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $10.69 per share for a total of $16473.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

BCB Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that HOGAN MARK D (Director) bought a total of 730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $10.35 per share for $7556.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the BCBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Robbins Spencer B. (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $10.91 for $3273.0. The insider now directly holds 59,617 shares of BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP).

BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valley National Bancorp (VLY) that is trading 6.53% up over the past 12 months. 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) is -16.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.02.