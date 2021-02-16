BILL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Now

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is 39.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.61 and a high of $195.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $186.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.82% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.7% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -26.67% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.00, the stock is 33.80% and 36.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 84.90% off its SMA200. BILL registered 205.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.99.

The stock witnessed a 41.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.54%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $15.32B and $183.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 704.74% and -3.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $54.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -570.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.40% year-over-year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

339 institutions hold shares in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), with 3.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.35% while institutional investors hold 95.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.52M, and float is at 78.63M with Short Float at 8.82%. Institutions hold 91.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.19 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.38% of the BILL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 6.04 million shares valued at $605.42 million to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited which holds 5.56 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $557.33 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 5.91% of the shares totaling 4.87 million with a market value of $664.24 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 309 insider transactions have happened at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 241 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACOBS BRIAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JACOBS BRIAN sold 44,418 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $180.11 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that O’Driscoll Rory (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $179.10 per share for $2.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16567.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, O’Driscoll Rory (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $174.61 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 31,567 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).