BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) is 42.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.68% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is 18.42% and 29.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 71.11% off its SMA200. BLRX registered 75.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8861 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2528.

The stock witnessed a 28.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.84%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.10% over the week and 9.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 238.39% and -15.13% from its 52-week high.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), with institutional investors hold 28.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.21M, and float is at 19.77M with Short Float at 9.05%. Institutions hold 28.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 1.69 million shares valued at $2.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.35% of the BLRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.77 million shares valued at $1.26 million to account for 1.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.7 million shares representing 1.79% and valued at over $1.14 million, while Senvest Management LLC holds 0.85% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $0.54 million.