BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

6 institutions hold shares in BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.10% while institutional investors hold 1.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.51M, and float is at 8.28M with Short Float at 6.17%. Institutions hold 0.88% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 63853.0 shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.55% of the BIMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 14879.0 shares valued at $24996.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sigma Planning Corp which holds 14700.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $24549.0, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 13000.0 with a market value of $21840.0.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) is 41.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIMI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.04% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.04% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.37, the stock is 17.79% and 25.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 13.40% off its SMA200. BIMI registered -37.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9309 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8769.

The stock witnessed a 29.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.74%, and is 16.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.62% over the week and 9.49% over the month.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $27.30M and $6.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.00% and -55.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BOQI International Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.