Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) is 64.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $8.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CATB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.33% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.33% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.52, the stock is 14.38% and 39.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -27.79% off its SMA200. CATB registered -34.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8061 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1278.

The stock witnessed a 49.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.15%, and is 6.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.62% over the week and 16.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 181.60% and -59.02% from its 52-week high.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB), with 26.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 40.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.42M, and float is at 20.06M with Short Float at 5.63%. Institutions hold 40.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 3.05 million shares valued at $18.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.18% of the CATB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.17 million shares valued at $2.5 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.81 million shares representing 4.04% and valued at over $5.03 million, while Samsara BioCapital, LLC holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $1.86 million.