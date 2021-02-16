Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 73.2% Upside

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) is 6.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $8.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 55.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is 6.70% and 6.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 13.62% off its SMA200. CBIO registered 3.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.58.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.75%, and is 14.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.13% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $209.31M and $18.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 95.34% and -19.95% from its 52-week high.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.86 with sales reaching $50k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.50% this year.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.55% while institutional investors hold 67.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.07M, and float is at 20.05M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 64.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.82 million shares valued at $7.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the CBIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acuta Capital Partners LLC with 1.5 million shares valued at $6.44 million to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stonepine Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.41 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $6.07 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.10% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $8.5 million.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Levy Howard, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Levy Howard bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $4.05 per share for a total of $10132.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that USMAN NASSIM (President & CEO) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $3.91 per share for $15647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11010.0 shares of the CBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Cai Veronica (Controller) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.11 for $8220.0. The insider now directly holds 7,353 shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO).

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 4.78% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 9.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.43% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.