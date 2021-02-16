Check out this: Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) is 6.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $21.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARD stock was last observed hovering at around $18.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.06% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.37, the stock is 2.63% and 3.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53279.0 and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 21.03% off its SMA200. ARD registered -8.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.05.

The stock witnessed a 0.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.64%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $6.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.75. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.67% and -14.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardagh Group S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $1.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD), with institutional investors hold 91.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.40M, and float is at 18.47M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 91.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC with over 2.91 million shares valued at $40.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.57% of the ARD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Private Management Group, Inc. with 1.52 million shares valued at $26.11 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.19 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $16.75 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.05% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $19.43 million.