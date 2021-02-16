Check out this: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (AMEX: BIOX) is 38.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.33 and a high of $9.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIOX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.91% off the consensus price target high of $15.90 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 33.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is 5.29% and 26.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99636.0 and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 42.41% off its SMA200. BIOX registered 69.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.09.

The stock witnessed a 13.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.01%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.84% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $303.41M and $178.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.63 and Fwd P/E is 8.27. Distance from 52-week low is 98.47% and -6.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $67.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX), with 32.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.38% while institutional investors hold 6.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.28M, and float is at 3.57M with Short Float at 0.36%. Institutions hold 1.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yakira Capital Management, Inc. with over 19482.0 shares valued at $0.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the BIOX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 14907.0 shares valued at $92423.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boothbay Fund Management, LLC which holds 11539.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $61849.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 9619.0 with a market value of $51557.0.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.