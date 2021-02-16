Check out this: CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO) could be on the verge of a big rally

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE: CTO) is 15.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.65 and a high of $62.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTO stock was last observed hovering at around $47.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.49% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.62% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.61, the stock is 8.44% and 13.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78831.0 and changing 3.01% at the moment leaves the stock 16.17% off its SMA200. CTO registered -21.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.05.

The stock witnessed a 4.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.43%, and is 8.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $279.02M and $41.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.61. Distance from 52-week low is 48.86% and -22.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CTO Realty Growth Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.66 with sales reaching $13.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.90% in year-over-year returns.

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.72M, and float is at 5.36M with Short Float at 1.08%.

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PARTRIDGE MATTHEW MORRIS, the company’s SR. VP & CFO. SEC filings show that PARTRIDGE MATTHEW MORRIS bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $41.75 per share for a total of $50100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5200.0 shares.

CTO Realty Growth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Albright John P (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 8,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $41.59 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Albright John P (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $41.04 for $53346.0. The insider now directly holds 126,306 shares of CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO).