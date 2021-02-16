China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) up 57.25% since start of the year

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) is 57.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $6.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHNR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is 15.10% and 32.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -4.82% at the moment leaves the stock 68.57% off its SMA200. CHNR registered 72.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7542 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3933.

The stock witnessed a 29.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.35%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.77% over the week and 13.09% over the month.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $77.49M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 274.37% and -64.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Natural Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR), with 17.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.20% while institutional investors hold 1.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.91M, and float is at 9.45M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 0.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.14 million shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.55% of the CHNR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 66124.0 shares valued at $74058.0 to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 18553.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $20779.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 12136.0 with a market value of $13592.0.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading 136.61% up over the past 12 months. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is 110.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 86.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18270.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.