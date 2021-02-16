Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Volatility At 3.38%, Should You Add A Position?

389 institutions hold shares in Commercial Metals Company (CMC), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.39% while institutional investors hold 87.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.76M, and float is at 118.45M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 86.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.93 million shares valued at $286.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.60% of the CMC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.8 million shares valued at $235.71 million to account for 9.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.77 million shares representing 8.97% and valued at over $221.32 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.66% of the shares totaling 9.19 million with a market value of $183.69 million.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is 8.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.76 and a high of $24.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.81% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.22, the stock is 5.25% and 6.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 10.00% off its SMA200. CMC registered 5.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.00.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.88%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has around 11297 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $5.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.33 and Fwd P/E is 11.03. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.51% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commercial Metals Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $1.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Metals Company (CMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Barbara, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Smith Barbara sold 82,082 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $22.87 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Commercial Metals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Smith Barbara (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 17,918 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $21.47 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the CMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Porter Tracy L (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 51,918 shares at an average price of $20.81 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 271,367 shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 83.95% up over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 17.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.