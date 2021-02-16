Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is 10.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.28 and a high of $241.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STZ stock was last observed hovering at around $236.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.88% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.8% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -56.67% lower than the price target low of $154.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.27, the stock is 7.89% and 10.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 26.71% off its SMA200. STZ registered 19.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $223.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $198.05.

The stock witnessed a 7.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.03%, and is 5.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $45.79B and $8.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.79 and Fwd P/E is 23.28. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.37% and -0.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.54 with sales reaching $1.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Top Institutional Holders

1,373 institutions hold shares in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), with 18.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.74% while institutional investors hold 93.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.85M, and float is at 153.99M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 84.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.5 million shares valued at $2.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.35% of the STZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 12.24 million shares valued at $2.32 billion to account for 7.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.48 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $2.52 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 7.42 million with a market value of $1.41 billion.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hanson Robert Lee, the company’s EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits. SEC filings show that Hanson Robert Lee sold 6,101 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $228.78 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4078.0 shares.

Constellation Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that HETTERICH F PAUL (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold a total of 6,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $230.27 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14230.0 shares of the STZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, SCHMELING JUDY (Director) disposed off 5,662 shares at an average price of $205.51 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 4,276 shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) that is trading 17.47% up over the past 12 months. Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is -20.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.45.