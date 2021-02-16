CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) – The 52.03% Upside Potential Remains

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) is 2.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $4.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is -2.23% and -2.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 51.01% off its SMA200. CTIC registered 150.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 164.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3721 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5461.

The stock witnessed a 0.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.60%, and is -11.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.34% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $244.51M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 433.87% and -17.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-123.40%).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), with 188.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 56.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.71M, and float is at 48.25M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 56.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 9.52 million shares valued at $20.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.61% of the CTIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 7.14 million shares valued at $15.35 million to account for 9.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 6.93 million shares representing 9.18% and valued at over $14.9 million, while Caxton Corp holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 4.31 million with a market value of $9.27 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $7.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.52 million shares.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 46.18% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -9.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.