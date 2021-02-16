CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

44 institutions hold shares in CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), with 11.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.74% while institutional investors hold 72.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.78M, and float is at 6.86M with Short Float at 15.21%. Institutions hold 31.46% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) is 33.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $21.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CURI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -55.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.69, the stock is 4.36% and 27.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -4.35% at the moment leaves the stock 68.69% off its SMA200. CURI registered a gain of 85.60% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.44.

The stock witnessed a 13.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.99%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.30% over the week and 9.10% over the month.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $933.75M and $34.95M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 151.21% and -11.71% from its 52-week high.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CuriosityStream Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $11.36M over the same period..

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENDRICKS JOHN S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENDRICKS JOHN S bought 74,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

CuriosityStream Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that HENDRICKS JOHN S (Director) bought a total of 20,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $11.05 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the CURI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, HENDRICKS JOHN S (Director) acquired 20,500 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 801,657 shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI).