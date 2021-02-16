Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) makes -2.94% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) is 145.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $66.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $59.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.75% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.41% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -7.06% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.81, the stock is 27.33% and 92.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 263.15% off its SMA200. DNMR registered a gain of 481.01% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.41.

The stock witnessed a 126.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 435.27%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.08% over the week and 12.49% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 1051.09. Distance from 52-week low is 502.19% and -12.81% from its 52-week high.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danimer Scientific Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01..