eHealth Inc. (EHTH) down -22.33% since start of the year

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) is -22.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.84 and a high of $152.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EHTH stock was last observed hovering at around $56.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.65% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.77% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.68% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.84, the stock is -17.34% and -21.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -35.41% off its SMA200. EHTH registered -54.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.70.

The stock witnessed a -22.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.14%, and is -5.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $591.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.35 and Fwd P/E is 13.98. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.63% and -63.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eHealth Inc. (EHTH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.84 with sales reaching $331.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.90% in year-over-year returns.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in eHealth Inc. (EHTH), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.29% while institutional investors hold 115.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.49M, and float is at 24.79M with Short Float at 9.09%. Institutions hold 110.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.99 million shares valued at $281.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the EHTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.25 million shares valued at $177.95 million to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.16 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $152.75 million, while Ruffer LLP holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $102.22 million.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at eHealth Inc. (EHTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oliver Jack L III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Oliver Jack L III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $74.41 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38413.0 shares.

eHealth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Morelock Phillip A (Chief Digital Officer) bought a total of 950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $78.29 per share for $74376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30376.0 shares of the EHTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Flanders Scott N (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 32,752 shares at an average price of $73.63 for $2.41 million. The insider now directly holds 703,024 shares of eHealth Inc. (EHTH).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 7.84% up over the past 12 months. Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is -5.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.