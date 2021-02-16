Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) Volatility At 0.17%, Should You Add A Position?

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 1.87 million shares valued at $10.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.32% of the EIGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with 1.56 million shares valued at $14.74 million to account for 1.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund which holds 1.4 million shares representing 0.99% and valued at over $8.04 million, while Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $5.42 million.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) is 0.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $9.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EIGI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $9.49, the stock is 0.16% and 0.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 47.22% off its SMA200. EIGI registered 96.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.73.

The stock witnessed a 0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.85%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.17% over the week and 0.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 624.43% and -0.21% from its 52-week high.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) Analyst Forecasts

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $281.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simone Kimberly, the company’s COO, Constant Contact. SEC filings show that Simone Kimberly sold 10,679 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that OAKES TIMOTHY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $9.42 per share for $39498.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90828.0 shares of the EIGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 16, Timmins Barry Christine (COO, Web Presence) disposed off 6,847 shares at an average price of $5.85 for $40050.0. The insider now directly holds 526,442 shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI).