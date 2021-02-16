Entergy Corporation (ETR) on Track to Reach $114.00 in a Year

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is -4.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.19 and a high of $135.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETR stock was last observed hovering at around $94.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $114.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.28% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 5.11% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.89, the stock is -0.12% and -3.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -5.24% off its SMA200. ETR registered -28.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.09.

The stock witnessed a 1.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.60%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has around 13635 employees, a market worth around $18.95B and $10.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.76 and Fwd P/E is 16.10. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.19% and -30.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entergy Corporation (ETR) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entergy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $2.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Top Institutional Holders

877 institutions hold shares in Entergy Corporation (ETR), with 536.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 88.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.22M, and float is at 199.63M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 88.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.39 million shares valued at $2.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.68% of the ETR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.46 million shares valued at $1.44 billion to account for 7.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.51 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $1.04 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 8.86 million with a market value of $873.31 million.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Entergy Corporation (ETR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marsh Andrew S, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marsh Andrew S sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $94.32 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86303.0 shares.

Entergy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that HERMAN ALEXIS M (Director) sold a total of 178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $105.72 per share for $18818.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5918.0 shares of the ETR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, HERMAN ALEXIS M (Director) disposed off 196 shares at an average price of $98.30 for $19267.0. The insider now directly holds 5,914 shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR).

Entergy Corporation (ETR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -10.28% down over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -14.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.