Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

25 institutions hold shares in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN), with 476.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 67.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.96M, and float is at 23.21M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 66.19% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Solas Capital Management, LLC with over 3.92 million shares valued at $11.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.44% of the EPSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Advisory Research, Inc. with 3.17 million shares valued at $9.6 million to account for 13.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture which holds 1.28 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $3.89 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $2.87 million.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) is 2.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $4.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $6.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.28 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.33% higher than the price target low of $6.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.81, the stock is 2.32% and 5.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 7.32% at the moment leaves the stock 18.58% off its SMA200. EPSN registered 26.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7412 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3274.

The stock witnessed a -4.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.44%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $84.51M and $25.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.27 and Fwd P/E is 11.91. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.45% and -10.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.20% this year.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Solas Capital Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Solas Capital Management, LLC bought 1,284,918 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $2.73 per share for a total of $3.51 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.92 million shares.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Solas Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $2.98 per share for $4023.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.64 million shares of the EPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Solas Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,300 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $6893.0. The insider now directly holds 2,638,370 shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN).