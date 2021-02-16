EQOS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Diginex Limited (EQOS) Now

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) is 18.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.11 and a high of $22.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQOS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $24.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.55% off the consensus price target high of $24.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.55% higher than the price target low of $24.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.13, the stock is 10.36% and 36.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 81.99% off its SMA200. EQOS registered 91.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.04.

The stock witnessed a 1.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 148.44%, and is 4.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.62% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $713.88M and $0.34M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 274.34% and -16.64% from its 52-week high.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diginex Limited (EQOS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diginex Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $770k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Diginex Limited (EQOS), with 24.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 77.03% while institutional investors hold 247.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.32M, and float is at 27.29M with Short Float at 7.52%. Institutions hold 56.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 0.17 million shares valued at $2.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.44% of the EQOS Shares outstanding.