Equifax Inc. (EFX) down -8.12% since start of the year

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is -8.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.01 and a high of $196.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EFX stock was last observed hovering at around $176.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $210.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.17% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -1.25% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $177.19, the stock is -1.12% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 6.49% off its SMA200. EFX registered 9.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $168.90.

The stock witnessed a -2.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.31%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $21.53B and $3.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.23 and Fwd P/E is 22.43. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.01% and -9.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equifax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.55 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -233.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Top Institutional Holders

787 institutions hold shares in Equifax Inc. (EFX), with 459.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 91.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.50M, and float is at 121.18M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 91.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.92 million shares valued at $2.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.62% of the EFX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 11.08 million shares valued at $1.74 billion to account for 9.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 9.92 million shares representing 8.15% and valued at over $1.56 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 6.84% of the shares totaling 8.32 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Equifax Inc. (EFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dhore Prasanna, the company’s Chief Data & Analytics Officer. SEC filings show that Dhore Prasanna sold 26 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $142.40 per share for a total of $3702.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13838.0 shares.

Equifax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Dhore Prasanna (Chief Data & Analytics Officer) sold a total of 610 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $164.69 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13922.0 shares of the EFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, GAMBLE JOHN W JR (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $164.77 for $2.88 million. The insider now directly holds 42,164 shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX).

Equifax Inc. (EFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 13.32% up over the past 12 months. Moody’s Corporation (MCO) is 2.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.42.