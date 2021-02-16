Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Is Down -3.87% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) is -3.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.71 and a high of $22.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EB stock was last observed hovering at around $17.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -58.18% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.40, the stock is -3.62% and -3.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 42.40% off its SMA200. EB registered -18.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.74.

The stock witnessed a -3.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.88%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has around 1111 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $162.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 204.73% and -21.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.80%).

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eventbrite Inc. (EB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eventbrite Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $28.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -67.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.90% in year-over-year returns.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Top Institutional Holders

201 institutions hold shares in Eventbrite Inc. (EB), with 529.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 95.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.97M, and float is at 66.68M with Short Float at 12.59%. Institutions hold 95.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.05 million shares valued at $65.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.87% of the EB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cadian Capital Management, LLC with 5.8 million shares valued at $62.9 million to account for 8.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.64 million shares representing 6.80% and valued at over $84.02 million, while Durable Capital Partners LP holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 4.52 million with a market value of $49.04 million.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Eventbrite Inc. (EB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harnett Samantha, the company’s Chief Legal & Operating Office. SEC filings show that Harnett Samantha sold 2,168 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $8.38 per share for a total of $18174.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13019.0 shares.