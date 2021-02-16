EXPD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Now

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is 1.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.55 and a high of $98.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPD stock was last observed hovering at around $95.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.42% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -30.51% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.58, the stock is 3.36% and 3.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 12.48% off its SMA200. EXPD registered 30.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.68.

The stock witnessed a 2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.99%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $16.22B and $8.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.02 and Fwd P/E is 23.92. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.79% and -1.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.60%).

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $2.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.60% in year-over-year returns.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Top Institutional Holders

939 institutions hold shares in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 96.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.31M, and float is at 168.21M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 95.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.19 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.93% of the EXPD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.22 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 10.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Loomis Sayles & Company, LP which holds 15.47 million shares representing 9.14% and valued at over $1.4 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 9.15 million with a market value of $828.06 million.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Musser Jeffrey S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Musser Jeffrey S sold 21,114 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $90.46 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48990.0 shares.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Emmert Mark A (Director) sold a total of 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $90.10 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15390.0 shares of the EXPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Musser Jeffrey S (President and CEO) disposed off 120,000 shares at an average price of $89.34 for $10.72 million. The insider now directly holds 70,104 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD).

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading 55.25% up over the past 12 months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is 26.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.