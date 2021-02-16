FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is 67.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $8.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.46% off its average median price target of $4.51 for the next 12 months. It is also -121.51% off the consensus price target high of $4.51 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -121.51% lower than the price target low of $4.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.99, the stock is 41.58% and 82.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 32.67% at the moment leaves the stock 243.63% off its SMA200. FAT registered 379.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 209.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.82.

The stock witnessed a 55.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 293.93%, and is 19.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.04% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $89.81M and $16.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.95. Profit margin for the company is -48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1161.97% and 15.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FAT Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.50% this year.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in FAT Brands Inc. (FAT), with 13.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 89.01% while institutional investors hold 14.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.91M, and float is at 11.01M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 1.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Symmetry Peak Management LLC with over 49900.0 shares valued at $0.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.42% of the FAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32334.0 shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 13252.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $78849.0, while Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 12655.0 with a market value of $57933.0.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WIEDERHORN ANDREW, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WIEDERHORN ANDREW bought 21,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $3.21 per share for a total of $70000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23332.0 shares.

FAT Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that WIEDERHORN ANDREW (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $3.84 per share for $1922.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the FAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Junger John Squire (Director) acquired 496 shares at an average price of $3.88 for $1926.0. The insider now directly holds 42,663 shares of FAT Brands Inc. (FAT).

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mechel PAO (MTL) that is -39.81% lower over the past 12 months. Luby’s Inc. (LUB) is 31.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -100.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30430.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.