German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GABC) is 7.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.54 and a high of $36.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GABC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.7% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.8% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.63, the stock is 2.96% and 5.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60123.0 and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 16.32% off its SMA200. GABC registered 2.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.26.

The stock witnessed a 3.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.00%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) has around 817 employees, a market worth around $938.49M and $174.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.19 and Fwd P/E is 16.01. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.36% and -1.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

German American Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $53.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC), with 2.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.65% while institutional investors hold 46.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.50M, and float is at 24.47M with Short Float at 1.84%. Institutions hold 43.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.93 million shares valued at $63.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.28% of the GABC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 1.2 million shares valued at $32.51 million to account for 4.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.18 million shares representing 4.44% and valued at over $31.93 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $27.87 million.

German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Snowden Raymond Ward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Snowden Raymond Ward bought 49 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $34.73 per share for a total of $1702.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33458.0 shares.

German American Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that SHEIDLER JACK (Director) bought a total of 26 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $34.73 per share for $903.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53428.0 shares of the GABC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Ryan Christina M (Director) acquired 50 shares at an average price of $34.73 for $1736.0. The insider now directly holds 5,137 shares of German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC).

German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -6.21% down over the past 12 months. First Merchants Corporation (FRME) is -0.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.5.