GNRC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Now

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is 43.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.50 and a high of $318.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNRC stock was last observed hovering at around $316.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.73% off its average median price target of $360.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.29% off the consensus price target high of $400.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -53.45% lower than the price target low of $213.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $326.84, the stock is 22.30% and 34.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 79.32% off its SMA200. GNRC registered 182.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $259.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $214.09.

The stock witnessed a 29.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.08%, and is 20.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has around 5412 employees, a market worth around $19.87B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.39 and Fwd P/E is 37.66. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 332.90% and 2.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Generac Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.74 with sales reaching $711.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.50% in year-over-year returns.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Top Institutional Holders

632 institutions hold shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.61% while institutional investors hold 94.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.35M, and float is at 61.83M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 93.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.34 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.10% of the GNRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.93 million shares valued at $1.15 billion to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.58 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $815.03 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 2.87 million with a market value of $555.15 million.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jagdfeld Aaron, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $249.71 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Generac Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Jagdfeld Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $228.91 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the GNRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Jagdfeld Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $214.98 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 647,340 shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading -13.71% down over the past 12 months. Woodward Inc. (WWD) is -3.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.5% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.31.