GORO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Now

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) is 1.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GORO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.22% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.22% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is 4.41% and -3.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -17.07% off its SMA200. GORO registered -42.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9039 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3287.

The stock witnessed a 8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.66%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $213.39M and $130.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 296.00. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.53% and -52.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $42.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Gold Resource Corporation (GORO), with 2.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.30% while institutional investors hold 49.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.64M, and float is at 69.49M with Short Float at 3.94%. Institutions hold 47.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.73 million shares valued at $13.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.37% of the GORO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 3.82 million shares valued at $11.12 million to account for 5.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.27 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $11.15 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $9.5 million.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Perry Kimberly C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Perry Kimberly C bought 4 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 23 at a price of $4.73 per share for a total of $19.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25459.0 shares.

Gold Resource Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that CONRAD BILL M (Director) sold a total of 9,170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $3.80 per share for $34846.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the GORO stock.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 108.45% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.25% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.