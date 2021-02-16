Hasbro Inc. (HAS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

824 institutions hold shares in Hasbro Inc. (HAS), with 10.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.65% while institutional investors hold 90.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.26M, and float is at 126.54M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 83.14% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.09 million shares valued at $1.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the HAS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 12.65 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.54 million shares representing 8.42% and valued at over $1.08 billion, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 6.33 million with a market value of $523.43 million.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is -2.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.33 and a high of $101.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAS stock was last observed hovering at around $90.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.77% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.62% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.48, the stock is -3.83% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 11.03% off its SMA200. HAS registered -5.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.84.

The stock witnessed a -7.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.72%, and is -5.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $12.42B and $5.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.64 and Fwd P/E is 17.93. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.34% and -9.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hasbro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $1.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Hasbro Inc. (HAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDNER BRIAN, the company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that GOLDNER BRIAN sold 14,165 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $91.99 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57805.0 shares.

Hasbro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that GOLDNER BRIAN (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 42,497 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $94.07 per share for $4.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57805.0 shares of the HAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, GOLDNER BRIAN (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 56,663 shares at an average price of $92.49 for $5.24 million. The insider now directly holds 57,805 shares of Hasbro Inc. (HAS).

Hasbro Inc. (HAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 65.86% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.95% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.01.