Here are the top Institutional holders of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) shares

21 institutions hold shares in Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), with 324.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.68% while institutional investors hold 10.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.09M, and float is at 11.78M with Short Float at 4.89%. Institutions hold 10.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.01% of the AEMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 66526.0 shares valued at $89810.0 to account for 0.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alpine Global Management, LLC which holds 25000.0 shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $33750.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 17321.0 with a market value of $23383.0.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is 12.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $3.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEMD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.77, the stock is 7.26% and 19.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 55.60% off its SMA200. AEMD registered -25.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5500 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8315.

The stock witnessed a 6.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.89%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.00% over the week and 10.84% over the month.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $33.21M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.75% and -25.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.80%).

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $360k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 73.90% in year-over-year returns.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shah Chetan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shah Chetan sold 26,852 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $2.11 per share for a total of $56580.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16641.0 shares.