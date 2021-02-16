Here are the top Institutional holders of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) shares

1,515 institutions hold shares in Biogen Inc. (BIIB), with 952.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 88.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.40M, and float is at 151.35M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 87.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 15.82 million shares valued at $3.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.39% of the BIIB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.42 million shares valued at $3.29 billion to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.35 million shares representing 8.11% and valued at over $3.5 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 7.52 million with a market value of $2.13 billion.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is 13.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $223.25 and a high of $363.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIIB stock was last observed hovering at around $278.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.29% off the consensus price target high of $458.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -67.49% lower than the price target low of $166.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $278.03, the stock is 2.09% and 7.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 1.37% off its SMA200. BIIB registered -16.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $264.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $267.52.

The stock witnessed a 4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.93%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $42.47B and $13.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.37 and Fwd P/E is 13.71. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.54% and -23.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.03 with sales reaching $2.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.50% in year-over-year returns.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Biogen Inc. (BIIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mantas Jesus B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mantas Jesus B bought 898 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $267.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2943.0 shares.

Biogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Vounatsos Michel (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $241.31 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34810.0 shares of the BIIB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Sandrock Alfred (EVP, Research & Development) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $350.00 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 13,066 shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB).