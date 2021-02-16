Here are the top Institutional holders of Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) shares

1 institutions hold shares in Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB), with 7.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.67% while institutional investors hold 0.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.99M, and float is at 12.25M with Short Float at 1.84%. Institutions hold 0.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barry Investment Advisors, LLC with over 83200.0 shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.40% of the CVLB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnus Financial Group LLC with 47490.0 shares valued at $0.31 million to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Granite Investment Advisors, LLC which holds 40000.0 shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $0.26 million, while HighTower Advisors, LLC holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 24806.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Conversion Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) is 347.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $33.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVLB stock was last observed hovering at around $27.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.49% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -94.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.23, the stock is 61.65% and 149.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 6.95% at the moment leaves the stock 349.29% off its SMA200. CVLB registered 4223.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 234.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.62.

The stock witnessed a 313.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 403.97%, and is 32.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.86% over the week and 20.50% over the month.

Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $573.78M and $28.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5746.00% and -11.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1383.60%).

Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conversion Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $12.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year.

Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times.