Here are the top Institutional holders of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares

178 institutions hold shares in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), with 33.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.60% while institutional investors hold 96.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 241.06M, and float is at 41.10M with Short Float at 24.58%. Institutions hold 88.59% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 3.03 million shares valued at $168.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.90% of the GDRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.41 million shares valued at $133.88 million to account for 5.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.25 million shares representing 5.12% and valued at over $125.1 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 2.22 million with a market value of $89.45 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) is 38.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.51 and a high of $64.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $54.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.2% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -92.62% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.86, the stock is 12.98% and 24.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 19.46% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.85.

The stock witnessed a 28.92% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.32%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $21.16B and $510.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 162.86. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.70% and -13.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.30%).

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $147.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.80% this year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times.