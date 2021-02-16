Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE)

101 institutions hold shares in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE), with 2.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.91% while institutional investors hold 100.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.19M, and float is at 18.45M with Short Float at 10.50%. Institutions hold 87.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 2.27 million shares valued at $54.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.71% of the APRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 2.21 million shares valued at $53.24 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Versant Venture Management, LLC which holds 1.85 million shares representing 8.75% and valued at over $44.61 million, while Consonance Capital Management LP holds 6.89% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $35.11 million.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) is 47.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $41.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APRE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -45.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.28, the stock is 19.36% and -45.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -70.34% off its SMA200. APRE registered -78.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.04.

The stock witnessed a 40.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.18%, and is 9.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.20% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 56.22% and -82.29% from its 52-week high.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.90% this year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by 5AM Ventures IV, L.P., the company’s Former 10% holder. SEC filings show that 5AM Ventures IV, L.P. sold 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $25.30 per share for a total of $4.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that KDev Investments AB (10% Owner) sold a total of 241,703 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $34.55 per share for $8.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.99 million shares of the APRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, ROCKLAGE SCOTT M (Director) disposed off 120,164 shares at an average price of $33.30 for $4.0 million. The insider now directly holds 75,965 shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE).