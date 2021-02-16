Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)

15 institutions hold shares in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH), with 5.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.89% while institutional investors hold 2.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.44M, and float is at 6.70M with Short Float at 6.88%. Institutions hold 1.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.17% of the HOTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 49687.0 shares valued at $97883.0 to account for 0.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 32146.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $76186.0, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 19006.0 with a market value of $37441.0.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) is 3.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOTH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.45, the stock is 7.69% and 21.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 3.17% off its SMA200. HOTH registered -49.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2091 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0960.

The stock witnessed a 12.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.20%, and is 9.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.75% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 57.05% and -65.97% from its 52-week high.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayes Anthony, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hayes Anthony sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.