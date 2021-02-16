Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR)

579 institutions hold shares in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), with 955.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 97.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.97M, and float is at 43.65M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 95.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.31 million shares valued at $2.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.00% of the MPWR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.87 million shares valued at $1.08 billion to account for 8.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 1.51 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $553.25 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $396.32 million.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) is 5.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.12 and a high of $406.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $384.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $420.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.1% off the consensus price target high of $460.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.52% higher than the price target low of $400.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $385.92, the stock is 2.30% and 7.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 35.07% off its SMA200. MPWR registered 101.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $375.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $315.22.

The stock witnessed a -0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.57%, and is 7.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has around 2002 employees, a market worth around $17.35B and $844.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 110.42 and Fwd P/E is 57.20. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.59% and -5.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $242.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.40% in year-over-year returns.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 102 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sciammas Maurice, the company’s Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing. SEC filings show that Sciammas Maurice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $380.06 per share for a total of $1.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Hsing Michael (CEO) sold a total of 19,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $375.33 per share for $7.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.09 million shares of the MPWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Sciammas Maurice (Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing) disposed off 20,535 shares at an average price of $374.94 for $7.7 million. The insider now directly holds 1,375 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR).

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 35.25% up over the past 12 months. Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) is 70.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -69.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.