Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)

108 institutions hold shares in Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.49% while institutional investors hold 69.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.68M, and float is at 16.83M with Short Float at 6.40%. Institutions hold 65.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Senvest Management LLC with over 1.58 million shares valued at $22.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the SI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Park West Asset Management LLC with 1.55 million shares valued at $22.35 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.14 million shares representing 6.09% and valued at over $85.07 million, while EJF Capital LLC holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $12.0 million.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is 118.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.60 and a high of $161.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SI stock was last observed hovering at around $149.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.29% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.47% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -91.42% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.71, the stock is 62.07% and 120.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 8.89% at the moment leaves the stock 422.58% off its SMA200. SI registered 897.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1017.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.01.

The stock witnessed a 134.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 497.32%, and is 29.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.23% over the week and 12.73% over the month.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $79.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 119.99 and Fwd P/E is 64.77. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2040.92% and 0.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $29.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.50% in year-over-year returns.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reed Scott A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reed Scott A. sold 426,488 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $17.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Silvergate Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that DIRCKS THOMAS C (Director) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $40.66 per share for $2.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23183.0 shares of the SI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Eisele Derek J. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 595 shares at an average price of $44.55 for $26507.0. The insider now directly holds 109,374 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI).